Here are Miami's top 4 poke spots

Looking for a tasty Hawaiian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Hawaiian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Ooh Raw! Poke + Juice Bar

Photo: OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar/Yelp

First on the list is OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar. Located at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 108, the spot to score poke, juices and smoothies and acai bowls is the highest-rated Hawaiian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ono Poké Shop

Photo: molly b./Yelp

Next up is Ono Poké Shop, situated at 2320 N. Miami Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese and Hawaiian spot, offering poke and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sovereign

Photo: derick d./Yelp

Downtown's Sovereign, located at 22 N.E. Third Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot, which offers bubble tea and poke, five stars out of 47 reviews.

4. Ahi Sushi Bar

Photo: Erick L./Yelp

Over in Little Havana, check out Ahi Sushi Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot, which offers poke and more, at 1527 S.W. Eighth St.

