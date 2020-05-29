Miami's 4 best spots to score low-priced Caribbean fare

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Caribbean fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Caribbean restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Caja Caliente

Photo: lex m./Yelp

Topping the list is Caja Caliente. Located at 2634 N.E. Second Ave., the food truck and Cuban spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly Caribbean restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 356 reviews on Yelp.

Owner and former New York City food blogger Mika grew up in a family of cooks and was driven to bring her passion for home-cooked meals to the community. "We love tacos and, for that reason, we decided to make Cuban tacos with our family recipes," the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile.

In terms of other specialties, the business notes on its Yelp profile, "We are the home of the Cuban taco! We are known for our Lechón (our grandfather's special pork recipe)."

2. Cafe Villa Clara

Photo: Jesus M./Yelp

Next is Cafe Villa Clara, situated at 10523 S.W. 109th Court. With four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Yelper Jenny V. Q. wrote, "I've been for breakfast...egg, ham, tostada and cafe con leche. The lady at the window is nice, and service is great. It's a bit hidden, but once you know it's there, it's a great place to go in the morning to pick up or eat in."

Yelper Sam S. shared, "Cafe Villa Clara has some of the best croquetas in Miami. Luckily, I live right nearby. The employees are also very friendly, and although there's a bit of a language barrier, they make it very easy to communicate. I grew up at this place every morning with my mom and sisters with the old owner, and it's good to still have this nostalgic place that's still very yummy!"

3. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

Photo: renzo i./Yelp

Liberty City's Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, located at 650 N.W. 71st St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Haitian and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews.

We turned to Yelp for more about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge. The family business started out as a health food catering company with just a few employees in 1981.

When it comes to signature items, the business offers "snapper (Pawson Grosel), legume (beef and vegetables), jerk chicken and Mayi Moulen (cornmeal in coconut milk)," it states on its Yelp profile. "Our full menu is extensive and delicious!"

4. Jamrock Cuisine

Photo: Plerina A./Yelp

Jamrock Cuisine, a Caribbean, Chinese and Asian fusion spot, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 137 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12560 S.W. 88th St. to see for yourself.

You can learn more about Jamrock Cuisine on Yelp.

Yelper Rubi M. who reviewed the business on April 24, shared, "I ordered curry oxtail with rice and peas, plantains, cabbage, spicy beef patties and coco bread. This was my first time trying curry oxtail, and it was phenomenal!"

Yelper Osmany B. wrote, "This is the best Jamaican food in Miami. Every time I go, I never leave anything on the plate. The butter chicken tastes so good it's impossible to explain. Some plates are spicy, but most are not. Simply ask them, I'm sure they'll be able to adjust it. Even when it is spicy, it is still ok."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.