This tiny hack will change the way you do dishes, forever

You know what they say: Sometimes the best ideas are the simplest.

How simple is this? We all have to do the dishes. If you have a dishwasher and you’re loading the silverware tray, like after dinner, sort this area into sections -- for example, the forks on one side, the spoons on another, a separate area for the knives, and so on.

If you do this whenever you’re filling up your dishwasher, it’s going to save you from having to sort it all later; for example, when your dishes are clean and you have to unload them.

We can all likely agree: The worst part of unloading the dishwasher is putting away the silverware back into your drawer or organizer. This new tip will make you that much more efficient.

This advice was provided to “The Best Advice Show” podcast by Sam Langberg, an emergency room doctor, and Hannah Chalew, an artist, living in New Orleans.

Do you have some invaluable advice that you think everyone should know? Drop podcast creator Zak Rosen a voicemail at 844-935-BEST. Be sure to include your name and your tip, followed by your email address, in case Rosen has any follow-up questions.

He’s not so much interested in platitudes and truisms, but instead, looking for the specific, odd, uplifting, effective, real advice from you about how you make it through your days.

“The Best Advice Show" is a product of Graham Media Group.