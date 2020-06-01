Miami's 3 top spots for budget-friendly burgers

Need more burgers in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Hate Mondays Tavern

Photo: Michael S./Yelp

Topping the list is Hate Mondays Tavern. Located at 12461 S.W. 130th St., the spot to score barbecue, burgers and comfort food is the highest-rated affordable burger spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp.

"Backyard flavors with a twist of Miami," notes the eatery's Yelp profile. On the menu, look for a mix of classic American dishes, barbecue and Latin food, such as burgers, smoked ribs, chicken wings and wraps. Daily lunch specials are also available.

2. EVOS Feel Great Food

Photo: Marilyn M./Yelp

EVOS Feel Great Food, a fast-food spot that offers burgers, salads and more, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 264 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9537 S. Dixie Highway to see for yourself.

"EVOS is a healthier version of traditional fast food," the business notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "All natural ingredients and air-baking your favorite food with the same great taste." Check out the full dine-in, delivery and catering menus here.

3. Rock That Burger

PHOTO: Allison d./YELP

Check out Rock That Burger, which has earned four stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the fast-food spot, which also offers hot dogs, chicken wings and french fries, by heading over to 7138 S.W. 117th Ave.

The casual eatery specializes in handcrafted, Angus beef burgers, with highlights such as The Yellow Submarine, served with a pineapple sauce; the Waka Waka, topped with guacamole and The Ring of Fire, covered in grilled jalapeños.

