New Korean spot KIMBOP debuts in Miami

A new Korean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called KIMBOP, is located at 13920 S.W. 139th Court.

KIMBOP offers traditional Korean fare, and you'll see Korean barbecue and keto-friendly rolls on the menu. Lunch specials and catering services are also available.

The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Noe P. wrote, “Absolutely love this place! Food is delicious and has many different options."

Yelper Suzette R. added, "The food is delicious, and I love the variety of the meals."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: KIMBOP is open from 4–8 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4:30–9 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and 1–9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

