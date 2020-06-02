The 4 best spots to score seafood in Miami

Craving seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Freshco Fish Market & Grill

Photo: Andres M./Yelp

First on the list is FreshCo Fish Market & Grill. Located at 12700 S.W. 122nd Ave., Suite 113, the seafood market, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated seafood spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 374 reviews on Yelp.

2. CVI.CHE 105

Photo: Sheila P./Yelp

Next is downtown's CVI.CHE 105, situated at 105 N.E. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 3,840 reviews on Yelp, the Peruvian spot, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Truluck's

Photo: truluck's/Yelp

Brickell's Truluck's, an outpost of the chain located at 777 Brickell Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 987 reviews.

4. Limon Ceviche Bar

Photo: Renee T./Yelp

Limon Ceviche Bar, a bar and Peruvian spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 782 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13766 S.W. 84th St. to see for yourself.

