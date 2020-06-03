Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood

Spending time in Little Haiti? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bistro to a salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Little Haiti, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

photo: sheila p./yelp

Topping the list is the Mediterranean, Greek and Turkish spot Mandolin Aegean Bistro. Located at 4312 N.E. Second Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,707 reviews on Yelp. This spot is open for takeout currently with chicken kebabs and lamb chops among the offerings available.

2. The Citadel

Photo: the citadel/Yelp

Next up is the food court, music venue and cocktail bar The Citadel, situated at 8300 N.E. Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot offers pizza kits for Margherita and pepperoni pies.

3. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

Photo: leng leng y./Yelp

Bar and New American spot Michael's Genuine Food & Drink is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 130 N.E. 40th St., four stars out of 1,696 reviews. Check out the Sunday brunch available here from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

4. Nue Studio Miami

Photo: laura p./Yelp

Nue Studio Miami, a hair salon, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 345 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4500 N.W. Second Ave. to see for yourself. Services here include haircuts, coloring, extensions and more.

