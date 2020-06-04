Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $2,335/month, this 929-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

The unit has a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's an 805-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave. that's going for $2,316/month.

The unit, which comes furnished, offers stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include concierge service and package service. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 788-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1170 N.W. 11th St. It's also listed for $2,316/month.

The building features a gym. The listing also promises a dishwasher in the furnished residence. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5860 S.W. 150th Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed also at $2,335/month, this 1,697-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 5860 S.W. 150th Ave.

For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $500 deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Southwest 13th Street (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at Southwest 13th Street. It's listed for $2,336/month.

In the unit, expect to see a balcony, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The building offers a resident lounge. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

