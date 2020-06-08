Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $6,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $6,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

190 S.W. Eighth St. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $5,925/month, this 1,533-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 190 S.W. Eighth St.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1001 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 1001 S. Miami Ave. It's listed for $5,999/month for its 1,369 square feet.

The building has garage parking and an elevator. In the apartment, you'll find a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,432-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive that's going for $6,000/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

1435 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,747-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 1435 Brickell Ave. It's also listed for $6,000/month.

The building offers a gym and garage parking. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find a balcony and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4444 Ingraham Highway

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 4444 Ingraham Highway, here's a 3-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's listed for $6,000/month.

The residence has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

