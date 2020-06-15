Treat yourself at Miami's 3 top spots for fancy sushi

Craving sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end sushi spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. SUGARCANE Raw Bar Grill

Photo: Marina A./Yelp

Topping the list is SUGARCANE Raw Bar Grill. Located at 3252 N.E. First Ave., the sushi bar and cocktail bar, which offers tapas and more, is the most popular high-end sushi spot in Miami, boasting four stars out of 2,099 reviews on Yelp.

Yelp can tell you more about SUGARCANE Raw Bar Grill. Open since 2010, the spot's chef, Tim Balloo, draws inspiration from his Asian-Caribbean roots, and his creations have garnered recognition, including being named a James Beard semi-finalist and Restaurant of the Year by Eater, notes the business' Yelp page.

Regarding signature items, "We specialize in globally inspired small plates from our open fire grill, raw bar and traditional kitchen," the business states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. Zuma

Photo: Don O./Yelp

Next is downtown's Zuma, situated at 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way. With four stars out of 1,313 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Yelper Derick D. wrote, "Everything was presented elegantly! The fish and steak were cooked to perfection. Delicious flavor was evident in every single item we consumed. My favorite items were the sushi, tartares, scallops and the miso cod. Service was exceptional [and] beverages were delicious...wonderful dining experience!"

3. NAOE

Photo: erin c./Yelp

Brickell's NAOE, located at 661 Brickell Key Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy sushi bar and Japanese spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 330 reviews.

We turned to Yelp to learn more about NAOE.

With chef Kevin Cory at the helm, this spot offers a chef's choice menu each night, according to the specialties section of the business' Yelp page.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.