Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $4,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2333 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $4,249/month, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 2333 Brickell Ave.

The unit has a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building includes a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

485 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 485 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $4,250/month.

The building features assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has minimal transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,176-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 3760 Bird Road that's going for $4,215/month.

In the unit, you can expect quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

88 S.W. Seventh St. (Brickell)

Listed at $4,300/month, this 1,261-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 88 S.W. Seventh St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

