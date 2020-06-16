Pictures of a ‘glowing cloud’ following SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch will leave you in awe

We’ve seen a couple of pretty cool things lately when it comes to rocket launches, but the view of Falcon 9 taking off just before daybreak Saturday has got to be at the top of the list.

In case you missed it, the rocket launched 58 Starlink communication satellites, bringing SpaceX one step closer to reaching its goal of providing global internet coverage from space. And it was a success.

But the coolest part? People who were watching in the early morning hours got a pretty spectacular show.

What appeared to be a glowing cloud seen in the photos below was created by Falcon 9’s exhaust combined with atmospheric effects to create an image of a deep-space object, according to space.com.

See for yourself in these tweets, photos and videos.

Falcon 9 launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 @planetlabs Skysats to orbit before returning to Earth and landing on a droneship pic.twitter.com/K6OjgJQZfv — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2020

WOAH! A #SpaceX #Starlink launch into astronomical twilight is the absolute BEST WAY to start your day. I'm fairly certain all of my neighbors were wondering why there was a crazy lady outside screaming at 5am.



Uhhh #LookUp

SpaceX #Falcon9 & 2nd stage MVAC from 140mi downrange! pic.twitter.com/P1ryWiVjZD — Jamie Groh (@AlteredJamie) June 13, 2020

A luminous sight over Cape Canaveral as #SpaceX successfully launches 58 Starlink satellites and three of @planetlabs's SkySats to orbit on a reusable Falcon 9 rocket



📷: @johnkrausphotos for Supercluster pic.twitter.com/jLpssRhXcH — Supercluster (@SuperclusterHQ) June 13, 2020

Had I not looked up the time of astronomical twilight, my bumself would've probably slept through easily the most stunning #SpaceX #Falcon9 launch of the last year.

Do forgive the cell phone quality photos, but WOW. pic.twitter.com/Mqr6NWNDhu — Jamie Groh (@AlteredJamie) June 13, 2020

