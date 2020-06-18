Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10875 S.W. 112nd Ave.

Listed at $1,605/month, this 936-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10875 S.W. 112nd Ave.

The apartment comes with a balcony and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has minimal transit options.

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 3760 Bird Road. It's listed for $1,622/month for its 725 square feet.

The residence features a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers limited transit options.

7290 S.W. 90th St.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 7290 S.W. 90th St. It's listed for $1,625/month.

The building has assigned parking. In the condo, you'll see in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has minimal transit options.

18093 S. Dixie Highway

Located at 18093 S. Dixie Highway, here's a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,625/month.

Look for a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. The building boasts an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has minimal transit options.

9516 Fontainebleau Blvd.

Lastly, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9516 Fontainebleau Blvd. It's listed for $1,637/month.

The building features a gym and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

