Historical statues coming down all across the country tied to protests: A list

A Christopher Columbus statue in Boston was beheaded overnight https://t.co/oZVRStbQAc pic.twitter.com/ZxQqAlYcTl — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 10, 2020

Dallas - A Texas Ranger statue that went by the name “One Riot, One Ranger,” was removed from Love Field Airport on June 11.","type":"text"},{"_id":"VBDOMJ7MI5ASPEEHDEGMLEWG4I","content":"- A statue of late Mayor Orville Hubbard was removed June 5 due to Hubbard’s alleged racist views.","type":"text"},{"_id":"T2OFTGZ3DFFVPMQ6MPGB37QFDE","content":"The city began removing a monument June 8 that memorialized Confederate prisoners of war.","type":"text"},{"_id":"ZE4SCJQA4NBV5BG7UMZBB3NFNA","content":"A statue and plaque honoring fallen Confederate soldiers was removed from Hemming Park on June 9. The statue had been at the park since 1898.","type":"text"},{"_id":"K6ZO3IXVXVDKTBIWF35L5QGSDM","content":"A statue of John Breckenridge Castleman, a Confederate officer, was removed June 8.","type":"text"},{"_id":"P47BRLHKC5AUXOEXV4RMJFH3HY","content":"A statue depicting Confederate Admiral Raphael Semmes was removed June 5.","type":"text"},{"_id":"LKGGQPB3M5AAXJ5ADHGXA25YBM","content":"A statue of Robert E. Lee was torn down by protesters in early June.","type":"text"},{"_id":"QN34SYDA6FFYHIF2GA7EP4CZRQ","content":"A statue of politician Edward Carmack, a known critic of Tennessee civil rights journalist Ida B. Wells, was taken down May 30 outside the state Capitol.","type":"text"},{"_id":"HJ7BCJRPDJFZJOBBOU77Z44T6A","content":"The statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed June 2. Rizzo allegedly mistreated members of the Black and LGBT communities during his two terms in the 1970s.","type":"text"},{"_id":"WTPJ4GPIKBBBXLJ2SI3XQCOVUI","content":"Three statues -- those of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Christopher Columbus -- were torn down over a five-day span in June. The statue of Columbus was thrown into a lake.","type":"text"},{"_id":"C5FPWFUOEFDPFGXCSTS3CGQJXU","content":"A statue of Christopher Columbus was taken down by protesters outside of the state Capitol.","type":"text"},{"_id":"VLT4Y46HLJC53FEHCL4BCZFATI","content":"- A statue honoring a colonizer who laid claim to the land where the discovery of shiny flakes of gold sparked the California Gold Rush was removed June 15, outside a hospital bearing his name. A work crew lifted the statue of John Sutter - a 19th century man who enslaved Native Americans - off its pedestal in one of the latest instances of a historical figure being removed from public display.","type":"text"}],"copyright":"Graham Media Group 2020","credits":{"by":[{"_id":"XVWPPHOHWFCK7BTK335KV3D2EU","additional_properties":{"original":{"role":"Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group","status":true}},"description":"Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites. ","name":"Keith Dunlap","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":"kdunlap@grahammedia.com"}],"type":"author"}]},"description":{"basic":"Statues that have stood for years -- and in some cases, decades -- have been top of mind all across the country as protests take place following the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks."},"display_date":"2020-06-18T14:08:25.276Z","headlines":{"basic":"Historical statues coming down all across the country tied to protests: A list"},"owner":{"sponsored":false},"promo_image":{"caption":"Rio Arriba County workers remove the bronze statue of Spanish conquerer Juan de Oate from its pedestal in front of a cultural center in Alcalde, N.M., Monday, June 15, 2020. Crowds of people for and against the removal lined Highway 68 near of the center. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)","height":2848,"resizedUrls":[{"height":263,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/lS13dsMu37UOxtxx5NYxUJhR5BA=/380x263/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU.jpg","width":380},{"height":295,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/7NWUrSv1MH-bh5kealrtqiN4R4s=/425x295/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU.jpg","width":425},{"height":1111,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/NUUV1Iyz14JO3L_wPK1MdwP6pxE=/1600x1111/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU.jpg","width":1600}],"url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU.jpg","width":4100},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU","additional_properties":{"thumbnailResizeUrl":"http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/SF1TEINoMzYSxDNywDH9RCesJHU=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gmg/public/XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU.jpg"},"caption":"Rio Arriba County workers remove the bronze statue of Spanish conquerer Juan de Oate from its pedestal in front of a cultural center in Alcalde, N.M., Monday, June 15, 2020. Crowds of people for and against the removal lined Highway 68 near of the center. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)","height":2848,"resizedUrls":[{"height":263,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/lS13dsMu37UOxtxx5NYxUJhR5BA=/380x263/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU.jpg","width":380},{"height":295,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/7NWUrSv1MH-bh5kealrtqiN4R4s=/425x295/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU.jpg","width":425},{"height":1111,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/NUUV1Iyz14JO3L_wPK1MdwP6pxE=/1600x1111/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU.jpg","width":1600}],"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/XOZ7A6437FCHNLHDXN7JNDLSLU.jpg","width":4100}},"publish_date":"2020-06-18T14:08:25.276Z","related_content":{"basic":[]},"source":{},"subheadlines":{"basic":"Some have been vandalized and removed, others were taken down out of concern that they represent racism, injustice"},"taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/features","name":"Features","path":"/features"},"sections":[{"_id":"/features","name":"Features","path":"/features"},{"_id":"/features","name":"Features","path":"/features"},{"_id":"/features","name":"Features","path":"/features"},{"_id":"/features","name":"Features","path":"/features"},{"_id":"/features","name":"Features","path":"/features"},{"_id":"/features","name":"Features","path":"/features"},{"_id":"/features","name":"Features","path":"/features"},{"_id":"/hub","name":"Hub","path":"/hub"}],"tags":[{"text":"George Floyd"},{"text":"Christopher Columbus"},{"text":"Confederate soldiers"},{"text":"statues"},{"text":"history"},{"text":"historical statues removed"}]},"type":"story","website":"wplg","websites":{"kprc":{"website_url":"/features/2020/06/18/historical-statues-coming-down-all-across-the-country-tied-to-protests-a-list/"},"ksat":{"website_url":"/features/2020/06/18/historical-statues-coming-down-all-across-the-country-tied-to-protests-a-list/"},"wdiv":{"website_url":"/features/2020/06/18/historical-statues-coming-down-all-across-the-country-tied-to-protests-a-list/"},"wjxt":{"website_url":"/features/2020/06/18/historical-statues-coming-down-all-across-the-country-tied-to-protests-a-list/"},"wkmg":{"website_url":"/features/2020/06/18/historical-statues-coming-down-all-across-the-country-tied-to-protests-a-list/"},"wplg":{"website_url":"/features/2020/06/18/historical-statues-coming-down-all-across-the-country-tied-to-protests-a-list/"},"wsls":{"website_url":"/features/2020/06/18/historical-statues-coming-down-all-across-the-country-tied-to-protests-a-list/"}}};Fusion.globalContentConfig={"source":"content-api","query":{"uri":"/features/2020/06/18/historical-statues-coming-down-all-across-the-country-tied-to-protests-a-list/","website_url":"/features/2020/06/18/historical-statues-coming-down-all-across-the-country-tied-to-protests-a-list/","published":"true","arc-site":"wplg"}};Fusion.contentCache={"site-service":{"undefined":{"data":{"_id":"/","site":{"site_title":"WPLG Local 10 | Miami News, Fort Lauderdale News, Weather | Local10.com","site_description":"Breaking news in Miami, Florida and headlines from WPLG Local 10. Get updated South Florida news, weather, and sports for the Miami and Fort Lauderdale local area online from ABC TV's local affiliate in Miami, Florida, WPLG - Miami's Channel 10, Local10.com.","site_keywords":"south florida news, florida weather, miami news, fort lauderdale, local10","site_url":"https://www.local10.com/"},"social":{"facebook":"https://www.facebook.com/WPLGLocal10/","twitter":"https://twitter.com/WPLGLocal10/","instagram":"https://www.instagram.com/local10news/","rss":"https://www.local10.com/rss/"},"_website":"wplg","name":"WPLG","inactive":false,"parent":null,"ancestors":null,"order":null,"node_type":"section"},"expires":1592494759441,"lastModified":1592494459441}},"header-nav":{"{\"hierarchy_name\":\"header-nav\",\"section_id\":\"/\"}":{"data":{"_id":"/","site":{"site_title":"WPLG Local 10 | Miami News, Fort Lauderdale News, Weather | Local10.com","site_description":"Breaking news in Miami, Florida and headlines from WPLG Local 10. Get updated South Florida news, weather, and sports for the Miami and Fort Lauderdale local area online from ABC TV's local affiliate in Miami, Florida, WPLG - Miami's Channel 10, Local10.com.","site_keywords":"south florida news, florida weather, miami news, fort lauderdale, local10","site_url":"https://www.local10.com/"},"social":{"facebook":"https://www.facebook.com/WPLGLocal10/","twitter":"https://twitter.com/WPLGLocal10/","instagram":"https://www.instagram.com/local10news/","rss":"https://www.local10.com/rss/"},"_website":"wplg","name":"WPLG","inactive":false,"parent":null,"ancestors":null,"order":null,"node_type":"section","children":[{"_id":"/news","_website":"wplg","name":"News","order":{"default":1001,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":1001,"video":1001},"parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/"],"video":["/"]},"children":[{"_id":"/news/local-10-investigates","name":"Local 10 Investigates","parent":{"default":"/news","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/news","video":"/news"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":7,"header-nav":2001,"video":7},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/"],"video":["/"]},"children":[]},{"_id":"link-9B5UE5Q4MH46Q7NUCU2JR3524R","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Local 10 Digi Shorts","url":"/topic/digi_short/","parent":{"header-nav":"/news"},"order":{"header-nav":2002},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"/news/national","name":"National","parent":{"default":"/news","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/news","video":null},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":2004,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2003},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/","/news"],"video":[]},"children":[]},{"_id":"/vote-2020","navigation":{"nav_title":null},"site":{"site_description":null,"site_keywords":null,"site_title":null,"site_url":null,"site_tagline":null,"site_about":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null},"social":{"facebook":null,"instagram":null,"twitter":null,"rss":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"name":"Vote 2020","_website":"wplg","parent":{"default":"/","header-nav":"/news","video":"/news"},"ancestors":{"default":[],"header-nav":["/","/news"],"video":["/","/news"]},"_admin":{"alias_ids":["/vote-2020"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"default":1005,"header-nav":2004,"video":2006},"children":[]},{"_id":"/news/politics","name":"Politics","parent":{"default":"/news","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/news","video":"/news"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":2007,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2005,"video":2005},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/"],"video":["/"]},"children":[]},{"_id":"link-WXQJVX5DKH68DFHAT379795YDG","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Cuba","url":"/topic/cuba/","parent":{"header-nav":"/news"},"order":{"header-nav":2006},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-VWKMCBX31T3W3CMG18MME230PC","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Venezuela","url":"/topic/venezuela/","parent":{"header-nav":"/news"},"order":{"header-nav":2007},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"/florida-files","_website":"wplg","name":"Florida Files","order":{"default":1010,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2008,"video":1010},"parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/news","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","ancestors":{"header-nav":["/","/news"],"default":["/"],"video":["/"]},"children":[]},{"_id":"link-CVPMY9TJMD2F15R5GUW9RC4C8M","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Leave It To Layron","url":"/topic/leave_it_to_layron/","parent":{"header-nav":"/news"},"order":{"header-nav":2009},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"/this-week-in-south-florida","_website":"wplg","name":"This Week In South Florida","order":{"default":1006,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2010,"video":1006},"parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/news","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","ancestors":{"header-nav":["/","/news"]},"children":[]},{"_id":"link-M6NT0X92TT4YNADGCCY177TMKC","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Dirty Dining","url":"/topic/dirty_dining/","parent":{"header-nav":"/news"},"order":{"header-nav":2011},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"/health","_website":"wplg","name":"Health","order":{"default":1017,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2012,"video":1014},"parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/news","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/","/news"],"video":["/"]},"children":[]},{"_id":"link-N2T9MR29U52W754VJ4W4KXUUT8","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Coronavirus","url":"/topic/coronavirus/","parent":{"header-nav":"/news"},"order":{"header-nav":2013},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"/news/weird-news","name":"Weird News","parent":{"default":"/news","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/news","video":"/news"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":2006,"header-nav":2014,"video":2004},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/","/news"],"header-nav":["/"],"video":["/","/news"]},"children":[]}]},{"_id":"/sports","name":"Sports","parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":1003,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":1002,"video":1008},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/"],"video":["/"]},"children":[{"_id":"link-GME48PGUCT6ZK5ERN4EF0FUBDW","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Dolphins","url":"/topic/dolphins/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2001},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-A4T5G9W2N914512H1XNB75GATR","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Heat","url":"/topic/heat/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2002},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-3GA146M4A535V11Z86K4FVF8PC","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Marlins","url":"/topic/marlins/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2003},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-HAC5T43D792H3C4CNNF2UYJGQR","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Panthers","url":"/topic/panthers/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2004},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-CBJ1PFJ9WD7Q794A747F1CT9WR","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Inter Miami CF","url":"/topic/inter_miami_cf/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2005},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-XQNCNXZH2D60FAJ2X1Q1NH31RR","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Miami Hurricanes","url":"/topic/hurricanes/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2006},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-N8FBWQXTVD6Y7F5XX5T6HMR8X0","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Florida Gators","url":"/topic/gators/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2007},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-EDZ5PYZ6TH641CPHR694C5U1GM","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Florida State Seminoles","url":"/topic/seminoles/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2008},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-W8KG4M3QGD02V21MB4HY53E2DM","_website":"wplg","display_name":"College Football","url":"/topic/college_football/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2009},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-53K78YT3F95DH7GKZ5C63T1MJW","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Golf","url":"/topic/golf/","parent":{"header-nav":"/sports"},"order":{"header-nav":2010},"node_type":"link","children":[]}]},{"_id":"/features","site":{"site_about":null,"site_title":null,"site_description":null,"site_url":null,"site_tagline":null,"site_keywords":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null},"social":{"twitter":null,"rss":null,"facebook":null,"instagram":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"name":"Features","_website":"wplg","parent":{"default":"/","header-nav":"/","video":"/"},"ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/"],"video":["/"]},"_admin":{"alias_ids":["/features"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"default":1002,"header-nav":1003,"video":1007},"children":[{"_id":"link-KRUD1PQB5H4X14UHF8D6R6J8H0","_website":"wplg","display_name":"UHealth","url":"/topic/uhealth/","parent":{"header-nav":"/features"},"order":{"header-nav":2001},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"/soflo-health","navigation":{"nav_title":null},"site":{"site_description":null,"site_keywords":null,"site_title":null,"site_url":null,"site_tagline":null,"site_about":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null},"social":{"facebook":null,"instagram":null,"twitter":null,"rss":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"name":"SoFlo Health","_website":"wplg","parent":{"default":"/","header-nav":"/features","video":"/"},"ancestors":{"default":[],"header-nav":["/","/features"],"video":[]},"_admin":{"alias_ids":["/soflo-health"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"default":1007,"header-nav":2002,"video":1003},"children":[]},{"_id":"/soflo-taste","site":{"site_about":null,"site_title":null,"site_description":null,"site_url":null,"site_tagline":null,"site_keywords":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null},"social":{"twitter":null,"rss":null,"facebook":null,"instagram":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"name":"SoFlo Taste","_website":"wplg","parent":{"default":"/","header-nav":"/features","video":"/"},"ancestors":{"default":[],"header-nav":["/","/features"],"video":["/"]},"_admin":{"alias_ids":["/soflo-taste"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"default":1008,"header-nav":2003,"video":1004},"children":[]},{"_id":"/soflo-home-project","navigation":{"nav_title":null},"site":{"site_description":null,"site_keywords":null,"site_title":null,"site_url":null,"site_tagline":null,"site_about":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null},"social":{"facebook":null,"instagram":null,"twitter":null,"rss":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"name":"SoFlo Home Project","_website":"wplg","parent":{"default":"/","header-nav":"/features","video":"/"},"ancestors":{"default":[],"header-nav":["/","/features"],"video":[]},"_admin":{"alias_ids":["/soflo-home-project"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"default":1009,"header-nav":2004,"video":1005},"children":[]},{"_id":"/pets","name":"Pets","parent":{"default":null,"ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/features"},"inactive":false,"order":{"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2005},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":[],"header-nav":["/","/features"],"video":[]},"children":[]},{"_id":"/food","name":"Food","parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/features","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":1012,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2006,"video":1011},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/","/features"],"video":["/"]},"children":[]},{"_id":"/money","name":"Money","parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/features","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":1018,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2007,"video":1015},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/","/features"],"video":["/"]},"children":[]},{"_id":"link-3759A961HH16VFQ3Z6NJ8MH9KW","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Father's Day","url":"/topic/fathers_day/","parent":{"header-nav":"/features"},"order":{"header-nav":2008},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-BE7BEM10YT4RNEBCGDA790EM6C","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Taxes","url":"/topic/taxes/","parent":{"header-nav":"/features"},"order":{"header-nav":2009},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"/community","name":"Community","parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/features","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":1014,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2010,"video":1013},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/","/features"],"video":["/"]},"children":[]},{"_id":"/tech","name":"Tech","parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/features","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":1020,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2011,"video":1017},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/","/features"],"video":["/"]},"children":[]},{"_id":"/travel","name":"Travel","parent":{"default":null,"ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/features"},"inactive":false,"order":{"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":2012},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":[],"header-nav":["/","/features"],"video":[]},"children":[]}]},{"_id":"/entertainment","name":"Entertainment","parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":1004,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":1004,"video":1009},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/"],"video":["/"]},"children":[{"_id":"link-ZM65FVB8VT6QQ7JHTH3K4ZRQTR","_website":"wplg","display_name":"TV Listings","url":"/tv-listings/","parent":{"header-nav":"/entertainment"},"order":{"header-nav":2001},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-M6GT4HJ0T16E5CJDXUNTMYF4GW","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Calendar","url":"/calendar/","parent":{"header-nav":"/entertainment"},"order":{"header-nav":2002},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-CHY6FYQPW57854B0PGUNJ64480","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Concerts","url":"/topic/concerts/","parent":{"header-nav":"/entertainment"},"order":{"header-nav":2003},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-YRRNBX6M5972N7BAU2C15UTP3R","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Contests","url":"/contests/","parent":{"header-nav":"/entertainment"},"order":{"header-nav":2004},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-YEP6EKBXMX42QA3PA10CJTYZKW","_website":"wplg","display_name":"MeTV","url":"https://www.metv.com/","parent":{"header-nav":"/entertainment"},"order":{"header-nav":2005},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-UUE9MQY7FN7P5EKH3B04V72NMG","_website":"wplg","display_name":"H&I TV","url":"https://www.handitv.com/","parent":{"header-nav":"/entertainment"},"order":{"header-nav":2006},"node_type":"link","children":[]}]},{"_id":"/weather","name":"Weather","parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"order":{"default":1011,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":1005,"video":1002},"_website":"wplg","node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/"],"video":["/"]},"children":[{"_id":"link-HQFA31BJ6N58H5RX0Q8TVPZARM","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Alerts","url":"/weather/alerts/","parent":{"header-nav":"/weather"},"order":{"header-nav":2001},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-ZPPTTTQJW11T7633KKEXT2PJ2W","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Hurricane","url":"/hurricane/","parent":{"header-nav":"/weather"},"order":{"header-nav":2002},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-0CX4KBA7DX0K54PY9V1F0JR58M","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Storm Pins","url":"/pins/","parent":{"header-nav":"/weather"},"order":{"header-nav":2003},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-TQUH2M53Z563F12TZ7Z7BCY1GM","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Hollywood Beach Cam","url":"/weather/2019/07/19/hollywood-beach-camera/","parent":{"header-nav":"/weather"},"order":{"header-nav":2004},"node_type":"link","children":[]},{"_id":"link-UV5RMD1R7542QC6D2T1TY71JU0","_website":"wplg","display_name":"Key West Cam","url":"/weather/2018/05/25/key-west-live-cam/","parent":{"header-nav":"/weather"},"order":{"header-nav":2005},"node_type":"link","children":[]}]},{"_id":"/traffic","_website":"wplg","name":"Traffic","order":{"default":1021,"ellipsis":0,"header-nav":1006,"video":1018},"parent":{"default":"/","ellipsis":"/","header-nav":"/","video":"/"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","ancestors":{"default":["/"],"header-nav":["/"],"video":["/"]},"children":[]}]},"expires":1592494750714,"lastModified":1592494450714}},"collections":{"{\"alias\":\"wplg-breaking\"}":{"data":{"content_elements":[{"_id":"WF7B3U25FRBQDOWKHP6KS6UFSU","canonical_url":"/news/local/2020/06/17/coronavirus-florida-cases-spike-3000-deaths-covid-19/","description":{"basic":"Florida reported 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, again breaking its record for the highest single-day increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic."},"display_date":"2020-06-17T14:32:12.086Z","headlines":{"basic":"Florida reports another 3,207 COVID-19 cases, smashing one-day high"},"promo_image":{"caption":"Guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort earlier this month after it reopened with new safety requirements.","copyright":"Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved","height":3102,"resizedUrls":[{"height":54,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/UnXeV_Ai-9EUjbcoQIU2BtCTyJE=/96x54/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":96},{"height":239,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/B2RPlQvokTGtmtj4ppW2fUJfUMw=/425x239/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":425},{"height":450,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/iDhssAgF0RRmo-SEBBrLymwjmhQ=/800x450/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":800}],"url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":4658},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA","additional_properties":{"thumbnailResizeUrl":"http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/JEIQOUbcHthe00yJqewYtplht24=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gmg/public/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg"},"caption":"Guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort earlier this month after it reopened with new safety requirements.","height":3102,"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":4658}},"publish_date":"2020-06-18T15:28:25.779Z","taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"},"sections":[{"_id":"/news","name":"News","path":"/news"},{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"}],"tags":[{"slug":"coronavirus","text":"Coronavirus"},{"slug":"florida","text":"Florida"},{"slug":"miami-dade-county","text":"Miami-Dade County"},{"slug":"broward-county","text":"Broward County"},{"slug":"palm-beach-county","text":"Palm Beach County"},{"slug":"monroe-county-florida","text":"Monroe County (Florida)"}]},"type":"story","websites":{"wplg":{"website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/17/coronavirus-florida-cases-spike-3000-deaths-covid-19/"}}},{"_id":"HG5JKQ3PCVFETPBUTZCDFBARSU","canonical_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/justices-reject-end-to-protections-for-young-immigrants/","description":{"basic":"The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign."},"display_date":"2020-06-18T14:12:45.657Z","headlines":{"basic":"Justices reject end to protections for young immigrants"},"promo_image":{"caption":"FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)","copyright":"Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.","height":3648,"resizedUrls":[{"height":54,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/fbnhwouX-Xk7ZYXgWxM8_djKP4U=/96x54/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":96},{"height":239,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/8o-EulRc7D8JCzYt_SADtZ1bKFU=/425x239/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":425},{"height":450,"url":"https://www.local10.com/resizer/Y9pxfqIGDQnWwFGtJYZTfODt04Y=/800x450/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":800}],"url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":5472},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU","additional_properties":{"thumbnailResizeUrl":"http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/1lnKmGZhAVGiREm54Qo3PoGbGiQ=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gmg/public/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg"},"caption":"FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)","height":3648,"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":5472}},"publish_date":"2020-06-18T14:12:45.657Z","taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"},"sections":[{"_id":"/news","name":"News","path":"/news"},{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"}],"tags":[{"slug":"immigration","text":"immigration"}]},"type":"story","websites":{"wplg":{"website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/justices-reject-end-to-protections-for-young-immigrants/"}}}],"_id":"C7GXTUH5VRA7NET53LC6MCLIEE"},"expires":1592494799622,"lastModified":1592494499622}},"epg-livenow":{"undefined":{"data":[],"expires":1592494754663,"lastModified":1592493185000}},"weather":{"undefined":{"data":{"curTemp":"81","icon":"https://t.gmg.io/weather/currents/wx_66.svg","_id":"823e61774c353671f08634c62dca3339360cfc7e966f9c7a049228d6baf26311"},"expires":1592494753010,"lastModified":1592494435000}},"0PB_ContentStoryCard":{"{\"from\":0,\"galleries\":false,\"section\":\"News/local\",\"size\":4,\"stories\":true,\"videos\":false}":{"data":{"content_elements":[{"_id":"H6YYFWICT5DI7NOV3BXTVPHVEY","canonical_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/hialeah-police-warn-public-about-lottery-scam-targeting-the-elderly/","description":{"basic":"Hialeah police say scammers have been targeting the elderly, stealing money from them after telling the victims they have won the lottery."},"display_date":"2020-06-18T15:31:33.441Z","headlines":{"basic":"Hialeah police warn public about lottery scam targeting the elderly "},"promo_image":{"caption":"In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)","height":485,"resizedUrls":[{"height":54,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0oXpQq0sI4D_5YA6I9QRYJgPI-I=/96x54/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/SH57LOWM7JAGDGQAOJVHHQT7VY.JPG","width":96},{"height":239,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MmcsMEwNpAB9RCBELielYkE4-fs=/425x239/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/SH57LOWM7JAGDGQAOJVHHQT7VY.JPG","width":425},{"height":450,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aUNQAhVgT0uMmc8jSrT2L3Zv4FI=/800x450/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/SH57LOWM7JAGDGQAOJVHHQT7VY.JPG","width":800}],"url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/SH57LOWM7JAGDGQAOJVHHQT7VY.JPG","width":867},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"SH57LOWM7JAGDGQAOJVHHQT7VY","additional_properties":{"thumbnailResizeUrl":"http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/OQWau6t7LwLVaU1tip_0IKeCY28=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gmg/public/SH57LOWM7JAGDGQAOJVHHQT7VY.JPG"},"caption":"In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)","height":485,"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/SH57LOWM7JAGDGQAOJVHHQT7VY.JPG","width":867}},"publish_date":"2020-06-18T15:31:33.441Z","taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"},"sections":[{"_id":"/news","name":"News","path":"/news"},{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"}],"tags":[{"slug":"crime","text":"Crime"},{"slug":"hialeah","text":"Hialeah"},{"slug":"miami-dade-county","text":"Miami-Dade County"}]},"type":"story","website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/hialeah-police-warn-public-about-lottery-scam-targeting-the-elderly/","websites":{"wplg":{"website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/hialeah-police-warn-public-about-lottery-scam-targeting-the-elderly/"}}},{"_id":"WF7B3U25FRBQDOWKHP6KS6UFSU","canonical_url":"/news/local/2020/06/17/coronavirus-florida-cases-spike-3000-deaths-covid-19/","description":{"basic":"Florida reported 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, again breaking its record for the highest single-day increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic."},"display_date":"2020-06-17T14:32:12.086Z","headlines":{"basic":"Coronavirus: Florida reports another 3,207 cases of COVID-19, smashing one-day high"},"promo_image":{"caption":"Guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort earlier this month after it reopened with new safety requirements.","copyright":"Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved","height":3102,"resizedUrls":[{"height":54,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UnXeV_Ai-9EUjbcoQIU2BtCTyJE=/96x54/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":96},{"height":239,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B2RPlQvokTGtmtj4ppW2fUJfUMw=/425x239/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":425},{"height":450,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iDhssAgF0RRmo-SEBBrLymwjmhQ=/800x450/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":800}],"url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":4658},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA","additional_properties":{"thumbnailResizeUrl":"http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/JEIQOUbcHthe00yJqewYtplht24=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gmg/public/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg"},"caption":"Guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort earlier this month after it reopened with new safety requirements.","height":3102,"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/6ATXNL7ZNJCH5O62BOJQAEARTA.jpg","width":4658}},"publish_date":"2020-06-18T15:28:25.779Z","taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"},"sections":[{"_id":"/news","name":"News","path":"/news"},{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"}],"tags":[{"slug":"coronavirus","text":"Coronavirus"},{"slug":"florida","text":"Florida"},{"slug":"miami-dade-county","text":"Miami-Dade County"},{"slug":"broward-county","text":"Broward County"},{"slug":"palm-beach-county","text":"Palm Beach County"},{"slug":"monroe-county-florida","text":"Monroe County (Florida)"}]},"type":"story","website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/17/coronavirus-florida-cases-spike-3000-deaths-covid-19/","websites":{"wplg":{"website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/17/coronavirus-florida-cases-spike-3000-deaths-covid-19/"}}},{"_id":"HG5JKQ3PCVFETPBUTZCDFBARSU","canonical_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/justices-reject-end-to-protections-for-young-immigrants/","description":{"basic":"The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign."},"display_date":"2020-06-18T14:12:45.657Z","headlines":{"basic":"Justices reject end to protections for young immigrants"},"promo_image":{"caption":"FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)","copyright":"Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.","height":3648,"resizedUrls":[{"height":54,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fbnhwouX-Xk7ZYXgWxM8_djKP4U=/96x54/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":96},{"height":239,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8o-EulRc7D8JCzYt_SADtZ1bKFU=/425x239/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":425},{"height":450,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Y9pxfqIGDQnWwFGtJYZTfODt04Y=/800x450/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":800}],"url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":5472},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU","additional_properties":{"thumbnailResizeUrl":"http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/1lnKmGZhAVGiREm54Qo3PoGbGiQ=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gmg/public/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg"},"caption":"FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)","height":3648,"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/LKYTNZKEAVHFDH74V6CFWOLQKU.jpg","width":5472}},"publish_date":"2020-06-18T14:12:45.657Z","taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"},"sections":[{"_id":"/news","name":"News","path":"/news"},{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"}],"tags":[{"slug":"immigration","text":"immigration"}]},"type":"story","website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/justices-reject-end-to-protections-for-young-immigrants/","websites":{"wplg":{"website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/justices-reject-end-to-protections-for-young-immigrants/"}}},{"_id":"HTRRRSVADVAYZDT5DIHAJK5LKM","canonical_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/1-killed-overnight-in-miami-shores-shooting/","description":{"basic":"The Miami Shores and Miami-Dade Police Departments are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight."},"display_date":"2020-06-18T11:13:04.270Z","headlines":{"basic":"Woman fatally shot inside car in Miami Shores "},"promo_image":{"caption":"Miami Shores shooting scene.","copyright":"WPLG","height":1080,"resizedUrls":[{"height":54,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4aQoVgCnVLfg_uos8Ce2DGpDpjo=/96x54/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/JNJVDOIRA5GXRL6CN4MUWOXWBE.jpg","width":96},{"height":239,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zL1v2_5JGL9sScYNM10DrUBKTiM=/425x239/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/JNJVDOIRA5GXRL6CN4MUWOXWBE.jpg","width":425},{"height":450,"url":"https://gmg-gmg-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bGePyOo98q535HDRutNNeWX7n9M=/800x450/smart/filters:format(jpeg):strip_exif(true):strip_icc(true):no_upscale(true):quality(65)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/JNJVDOIRA5GXRL6CN4MUWOXWBE.jpg","width":800}],"url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/JNJVDOIRA5GXRL6CN4MUWOXWBE.jpg","width":1920},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"JNJVDOIRA5GXRL6CN4MUWOXWBE","additional_properties":{"thumbnailResizeUrl":"http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/hzrOdqhoNU1SUAD7SROTjgXKmpg=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gmg/public/JNJVDOIRA5GXRL6CN4MUWOXWBE.jpg"},"caption":"Miami Shores shooting scene.","height":1080,"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gmg/JNJVDOIRA5GXRL6CN4MUWOXWBE.jpg","width":1920}},"publish_date":"2020-06-18T13:28:12.702Z","taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"},"sections":[{"_id":"/news","name":"News","path":"/news"},{"_id":"/news/local","name":"Local News","path":"/news/local"}],"tags":[{"slug":"miami-shores","text":"Miami Shores"},{"slug":"miami-dade-county","text":"Miami-Dade County"},{"slug":"crime","text":"Crime"}]},"type":"story","website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/1-killed-overnight-in-miami-shores-shooting/","websites":{"wplg":{"website_url":"/news/local/2020/06/18/1-killed-overnight-in-miami-shores-shooting/"}}}],"section":"News/local","_id":"12d11c59b0e41788d33cc13c1c4b5f60a69aa1266501bb50b5fef71624cd3373"},"expires":1592494750355,"lastModified":1592494450355}}};