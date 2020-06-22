Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $4,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1000 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $4,450/month, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 1000 Brickell Ave.

The building boasts a resident lounge, additional storage space, a door person, a gym and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

181 N.E. 29th St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 181 N.E. 29th St. It's listed for $4,481/month.

The building offers a gym. In the apartment, you'll see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

200 Biscayne Blvd. Way (Downtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 200 Biscayne Blvd. Way that's going for $4,500/month.

The condo comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and garage parking. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1200 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 1200 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $4,500/month.

The building boasts garage parking, a gym and a resident lounge. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3265 Bird Ave. (South-West Coconut Grove)

Located at 3265 Bird Ave., here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo that's listed for $4,500/month.

Expect to find a balcony and high ceilings in the furnished unit. The building has assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

