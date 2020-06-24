Coral House Miami brings Italian fare to Coral Way

Hungry? A new neighborhood Italian spot has you covered. The new addition to Coral Way, called Coral House Miami, is located at 1762 Coral Way.

The new restaurant is located inside "a beautiful, cozy and unique house turned into a traditional Italian Pizzeria," according to the business's Facebook page. "From wood-fired cooked pizzas to handmade pasta, here you will find the real traditional Italian cuisine."

Coral House Miami's space features an indoor dining room and a patio. On the menu, expect to see items ranging from ceviche and Caesar salad to a pork chop entree and gluten-free pizzas. Finish off your meal with panna cotta for dessert.

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Luli P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 31, shared, “I can't say enough good things about Coral House. My sister and I went on a whim, we decided to share an Italian ceviche appetizer because we were not very hungry, and we were pleasantly surprised.”

And Judith L. wrote, "We had the Caesar salad with chicken, which was good, with the standout being the seasoning on the chicken. For the main courses, we had the pork chop and eggplant parmesan. Both were excellent!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Coral House Miami is open daily for delivery and pickup from 5:30 p.m.–9 :30 p.m.

