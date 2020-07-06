Coconut Creek student earns scholarship from 2020 African-American Achievers Program

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Paige Harris is this year’s Jerome Edmund Gray Youth Achiever. The award, named in memory of a 1995 African-American Achiever and bestowed by JM Family Enterprises, recognizes a South Florida high school senior who qualifies for financial aid and has applied and received admission to Florida State University.

This distinction is part of the annual African-American Achievers awards program, which was founded by the late Jim Moran and has honored South Florida community leaders for the past 28 years.

As a recent graduate of Atlantic Technical High School in Coconut Creek, Harris made an impression with her academic accomplishments, active involvement at school and dedication to community service. She is an honor roll student, a member of the student government, a cheerleader and a youth mentor.

The four-year scholarship will cover costs to attend FSU, where Harris plans to major in biochemistry with a minor in creative writing. Her goal is to become a cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon.

“Being named an African-American Achiever speaks volumes to me, because I feel as though I am stepping into a new level of leadership,” Harris said. “I can use this platform to find different ways to help my community and others in need.”

Harris, along with the four 2020 African-American Achiever Award recipients, will be honored at a special ceremony at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, which was postponed until May 12, 2021, because to COVID-19. This year’s honorees include:

Arts & Culture – Traci Young-Byron

Business & Entrepreneurism – Ken Roland

Community Service – Marleine Bastien

Education – Danni Washington

Local 10 anchor Calvin Hughes is scheduled to emcee the awards event.