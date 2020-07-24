‘Caddyshack’ at 40 years: What was your favorite line?

It’s been 40 years of the movie “Caddyshack,” and we’re still all right and asking why people just won’t let us be -- in case you don’t know, the theme song was “I’m Alright” by Kenny Loggins.

One of the most iconic sports movies of all time was released 40 years ago Saturday, as “Caddyshack” made its way into movie theaters and into the hearts and minds of so many.

So, what made “Caddyshack” such a hit?

Above all, it seemed to be the countless funny one-liners in the movie -- ones that people have quoted on golf courses, or in general, for four decades now.

To help celebrate 40 years of “Caddyshack,” check out the poll below and vote for your favorite line in the movie.

If there are any we missed, or if you have general recollections of the movie in general, be sure to offer those in the comments below.