These steps will keep your pet safe if a hurricane hits where you live

For people in parts of the country that are hit by hurricanes, you probably already know to have an emergency kit ready for a moment’s notice, but do you have everything prepared for your four-legged friend?

Here are a few tips from PetSmart resident veterinarian Jennifer Freeman on what you should have prepped for your dog or cat in any emergency situation, even if it’s not a hurricane.

A carrying crate

When dangerous weather hits, it’s a good idea to have a pet carrying crate for your animal so you know they will be safe inside. Freeman suggests doing some pre-crate training so when an emergency strikes, it’s not your animal’s first time going in.

ID

If a worst-case scenario happens and you do become separated from your pet, you’ll want to make sure that they are properly identified. That means having an ID on the collar, or one step further: making sure your pet is microchipped.

“Consider microchip identification for your pets, as this is a permanent way to identify them and is used universally by animal shelters and veterinarians,” Freeman said.

A pet emergency kit

Having an emergency kit on hand in case something disastrous happens will save you so much stress in the long run.

Freeman suggests a slew of necessities, such as disposable food and water bowls, ample food, vet records, a list of pet-friendly hotels, pet waste bags, a bed or blanket, a leash and a harness.

And of course: Be aware of hazards on the ground.

Some hazardous things may not be all that worrisome for humans, but animals are a lot closer to the ground than we are, so items like debris, spilled chemicals or even a downed power line can be very dangerous to our pets -- actually, in those cases, those hazards are scary for humans, too.

That’s another reason why having a pet carrier can keep your dog or cat out of harm’s way.

Hopefully you won’t ever have to be in a severe weather emergency with your pet, but if you do, it’s better to be safe and prepared than stressed out and sorry if something bad ever happen.