This is how much it costs to own a dog in 2020

They say dogs are a man’s best friend — as well as a woman’s and family’s best friend, too — but they aren’t necessarily friendly to one’s wallet.

As dog owners know, having a furry companion takes some budgeting and sacrifice, given the costs associated.

Exactly how much does it cost to own a dog in 2020? As National Dog Day is celebrated, Rover conducted a survey of 1,000 pet owners to see exactly how much, based on particular expenses.

The figures can vary depending on location and preferences of the owners.

Initial expenses

The survey estimates that these costs are anywhere from $610 to $2,350 when you decide to get a dog. The initial expenses listed include:

Adoption fees

Spay/neuter

Flea and tick prevention

Toys

Beds

Crates

Vaccinations

Potty pads

Food and water bowls

Collars/harnesses

Microchipping

Leashes

Shampoo and brush

Stain and odor removers

Teeth care and dental chews

Treats

Pet license

Bathroom bags

Annual expenses

These are estimated to be between $650 to $2,295 per year, or $55 to $190 a month. The annual expenses include:

Food

Vet visits

Flea and tick prevention

Toys

Teeth care

Treats

Heartworm prevention

Bathroom bags

Additional expenses

Estimated anywhere from $1,645 to $4,315, these are expenses that can vary way more with initial and annual expenses and might not come up for every pet “parent.” They include:

Pet insurance

Emergency vet bills

Deposits to keep pets at rental housing

Teeth cleaning

Dog training

Grooming

Dog boarding

Dog walking (where there are fees to get into a park)

The survey also found that 58% of dog owners say they don’t have a designated budget for their dog, while 33% of millennials and 10% of Baby Boomers said they’ve spent more on their dog during the COVID-19 pandemic.