These self-tanning tips will have you looking bronzed, not orange

Getting a tan from the sun (while wearing sunscreen, of course) is always preferred, but if it’s the dead of winter or you haven’t had time to enjoy the outdoors, sometimes a fake tan is your best option.

There are, however, many reasons why you should use caution when trying out bronzer and giving yourself a faux glow. For one, you don’t want to end up looking like an orange.

This is why StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan has all tips you need, so that you’ll end up looking like you spent the week in Saint-Tropez, instead of a week at the Jersey Shore with Snooki.

Jordan has all the insider tips that you’d never even think of, from wearing gloves so as not to stain your hands, to using a flat paint brush to perfect the appearance on your face.

You can even see how the self-tanner looks on Jordan, a day after he shows you how to apply it. He’s pretty bronzed, if we do say so ourselves.

