Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us; follow these tips and you won’t miss a thing

Y’all, the next best thing to Christmas is quickly approaching: Amazon Prime Day 2020. 🎉

So, we officially know which days we get all the deals, but WHAT the deals will be remains a mystery (and part of the fun).

Luckily for us, it’s actually going to be two days of some insane deals, and we can’t wait. To be sure nobody misses a thing, we’ve got a quick guide to ensure you’re ready for the best deals come the big day(s): Oct. 13 and 14.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t say the absolutely most important thing you must do is become an Amazon Prime member. If you’re still reading this, we assume you’ve handled that part, or you’re interested in doing so -- so you’ll want to square that step away first.

Next, stop what you’re doing and mark your calendar, set an alarm on your phone, leave some Post-Its around the house: whatever works for you to ensure you’ll be ready for the big day.

You can already start “watching” items you’d like to get an alert on, whenever they go on sale on Amazon Prime Day. So if you’re perusing your app or the website and stumble on something you absolutely love, or maybe it’s something you’d like to see if you can love, just click “Watch this deal.” You’ll get an alert the moment that item becomes an Amazon Prime Day deal.

Lastly, when Amazon Prime Day rolls around, you know where to head -- the app, online or Alexa, in case you weren’t sure. In the app or on the website, when you look up an item, check for the Prime Day badge, which means it’s a Prime Day Deal.

Finally, if you want to make sure you get notified the moment that a deal begins, follow these steps.

Make sure you have the Amazon app downloaded.

Tap the menu icon to open up the app menu, then hit “Deals” or “Today’s Deals” under “Programs and Features.”

Tap the “Upcoming” tab.

Search for products you’re interested in, click on “Watch this deal,” and you’ll get a notification if it goes on sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 notification directions. (Amazon)

If you’ve followed our advice, you should be A-OK when it comes to Prime Day preparations.

Now you, my friend, are full of knowledge and power to take on Amazon Prime Day 2020.