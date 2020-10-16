There’s a chance you’ve been pronouncing these 13 words incorrectly your whole life

We all have them: Words that we’re not 100% sure we’re spelling or saying correctly. Words we have to look up every time.

Of course, language is ever-evolving and people in other parts of the country might say a certain word differently than the way you say it at home -- for example, “caramel.” How do you say it? CARE-uh-mel? KARR-uh-muhl? KAR-mull?

Anyway, we did some Googling and rounded up some words that seem to be mispronounced a lot. Read on and we’ll show you how to say them!

1.) Cache

If you're having computer problems, someone might advise you to "clear your cache." But how do you say "cache?"

The verdict: "Kash" Listen to it.

2.) Often

You know what this word means: Many times or frequently. But are you pronouncing it correctly? (Hint: no T!)

The verdict: "Aa-fn" Listen to it.

3.) Espresso

Notice there's no "X" when you're talking about espresso, which is strong black coffee. So, how do you say it then?

The verdict: "Uh·spreh·sow" Listen to it.

4.) Gyro

A delish sandwich. (Which is pronounced how?)

The verdict: "Yee·roh" Listen to it.

5.) Environment

The circumstances or conditions surrounding you. Do you say the N? (Spoiler alert: Yes).

The verdict: "Uhn·vai·urn·muhnt" Listen to it.

6.) Nuclear

"Of, relating to, or constituting a nucleus," according to m-w.com. So you pronounce it how?

The verdict: “Noo·klee·ur” Listen to it.

7.) Sherbet

Like ice cream, but not nearly as good. 😉Many people are known to say, “Sure – burt.” But actually ...

The verdict: "Shur·buht" Listen to it.

8.) Pho

A savory Vietnamese noodle soup. It looks like it would be pronounced “foe,” when in fact:

The verdict: "Fuh" Listen to it.

9.) Niche

A place or activity for which a person or thing is best fitted -- "she finally found her niche." How do I say that out loud?

The verdict: "Neesh" Listen to it.

10.) Açaí

You've probably heard of these berries. They're edible, blackish-purple little things. But how do you say the word without sounding silly?

The verdict: “Aa·saa·ee” Listen to it.

11.) Quinoa

A grain crop often found in healthy dishes. In case you're wondering, it's ...

The verdict: "Keen·waa" Listen to it.

12.) Hyperbole

A big exaggeration. Tell me you don't say "hyper-bowl," when in fact, it's:

The verdict: "Hai·pur·buh·lee" Listen to it.

13.) Specific

Accurate, precise. Does anyone else hate when someone will say "Pacific," like it's a major ocean?

The verdict: “Spuh·si·fuhk” Listen to it.