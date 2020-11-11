82ºF

We want to see photos of the veteran in your life

A group of U.S. Army soldiers gather at Annual Training before getting on a helicopter. Pictured: Maximillian Boudreaux, Cynthia Horvath, Anna Banister, Joseph Reynolds, Yvette Bass and Ashley Hudson. (Brian Brownlee)

It’s always a good time to tip your hat or say thanks to those who have served in the military, but especially on Veterans Day.

It seems almost impossible to not know someone who has served or been deployed with outside of the United States.

Veterans -- and even their families -- have sacrificed a lot so that we can continue living in freedom.

With that, we want to take the opportunity to let you share with us the veteran in your life.

Submit a photo and tell us about them. We can’t wait to see!

Happy Veterans Day!

