Want to save some money or declutter your bathroom? Try these multipurpose beauty products

We could all stand to save a few bucks whenever we can, so why not declutter your bathroom and start using some beauty products that can do more than one thing?

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan is well versed when it comes to beauty products, so he knows a thing or two when it comes to condensing your inventory and only using the products that you really need in your daily life.

Take shampoo that is sulfate-free, for example. You can obviously use the product for washing your hair, but Jordan suggests you try it as a body wash, as well.

Another great product that can be used in different ways is something men may have in their bathroom: beard oil. It’s obviously great for keeping your beard shiny and looking good, but you could also use it around your face if you have dry spots, as well as around your elbows and cuticles.

There are lots of other things Jordan recommends, so watch the entire video to get all the tips from a professional.

And don’t forget to subscribe to the StyleWise YouTube channel so you never miss a single video.