Did you get engaged during the pandemic? Tell us about it

Did you say yes? Tell us about it!

We may be living through a global pandemic, but that doesn’t mean our lives have been loveless.

It seems that now there’s a glimmer of hope that the pandemic could be ending, thanks to the vaccine, all of your friends from high school and college are putting a ring on it -- and a lot of the proposals happened around the recent holidays.

So, to lighten the mood and spread some good vibes all around, if you or someone you know got engaged recently, tell us about it!

Share a photo, tell us how you asked your partner the big question, or what you were feeling when your partner asked you for your hand in marriage.

Did it happen at a beautiful location? Was family involved? Was it just the two of you? We want all the details!