photo
79º

Features

Would you sell the naming rights to your living room? This pizza chain wants you to

The catch? You have to be in Canada

Keith Dunlap
, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Sports
,
Economy
,
Little Caesars
,
pandemic
Stock image. (Getty Images)

Many sports fans have heard the concept of naming rights, in which corporations pay franchises lots of money to have stadiums or arenas named after their company.

In the light of the pandemic that has prevented many fans from attending games, Little Caesars is taking naming rights even further in Canada.

For the remainder of the National Hockey League season, the pizza chain is running a campaign in which fans can sell the naming rights to their living rooms, basements, or whatever place they view hockey games in -- in exchange for pizza deals.

Canadians can sign a “naming rights contract” and agree to refer to their game-viewing space as the “Little Caesars NHL Hockey Room,” and hang a sign provided by the company indicating it as such.

In exchange, the company will give exclusive deals on pizza every Wednesday night.

To view the contract on the Little Caesars website, click or tap here.

In addition, people who sign the contract can follow the company on Facebook and Instagram to participate in a public negotiation process to keep naming rights and earn further rewards.

As of last week, more than 700 people had signed up for the promotion, according to Strategy.

Would you do it? Let us know in the comments below.

Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author: