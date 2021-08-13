Rudy Giuliani joins Cameo as his legal troubles get worse

Rudy Giuliani, once the respected mayor of New York City, has now joined Cameo, alongside other celebrities like the “Real Housewives” cast members, Jerry Springer and Lindsay Lohan.

For those who don’t know, Cameo is a website on which you pay money for a celebrity to send a personalized video to you or a friend. Cameos are great for birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas presents or just general well-wishes.

Depending on how famous the celebrity is, they can cost about $30 to hundreds of dollars per video.

They’re a fun gift to get for a friend, and it’s a great way for not-so-famous-anymore celebrities to make a quick buck.

It’s not necessarily unusual that Giuliani would join Cameo -- other Fox News regulars like Tomi Lahren and Sean Spicer are on Cameo -- but it’s the timing of Giuliani joining the site that is raising eyebrows.

It was reported this week that a judge would allow a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani to go forward, along with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and lawyer Sydney Powell.

Ad

CNN reports that the lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against Giuliani will move forward to a trial, which could cost Giuliani a lot of money.

According to CNN, Dominion Voting System is seeking billions of dollars in damages, citing that it was harmed by the unfounded claims of voting fraud that were pushed by Giuliani and others after the 2020 election.

Regardless, if you want to give a friend a “happy birthday” Cameo or check out what this site’s all about, click or tap here.