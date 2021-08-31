24 years later: Remembering Princess Diana, in photos

It’s hard to believe it’s been 24 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.
Diana died Aug. 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris.
Her legacy now lives on within her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their families. Diana would have been 60 this year.
We thought it would be a nice time to take a look back on her life, in photos.
Despite Diana’s divorce from Charles, The Prince of Wales, the princess continued to be regarded as a member of the Royal Family.
There was widespread public mourning after Diana’s passing. Her funeral was held Sept. 6, 1997, at Westminster Abbey.
The princess still has commemorative charities and projects set up to help those in need.