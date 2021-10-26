Take a 360-degree ‘walk’ around Magic Kingdom as Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. – As most might know, October marked 50 years since Disney World opened its doors.

We don’t have to tell you how popular it’s become in the last five decades, or what a magical place it can be for kids. Who are we kidding -- it’s magical for people of all ages.

If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting, you know all of this. If you haven’t, you’ve probably heard.

As we celebrate Disney World’s 50th year of magic, we thought it would be fun to take a “walk” around Magic Kingdom.

Below, take a journey through the park on our detailed 360-degree map. Maybe it’s your first peek inside, or perhaps it’ll feel like a trip down Memory Lane.

Click on the button in the bottom right-hand corner to expand the image for a broader look. And be sure to rotate the image to see every angle.

Enjoy! 🏰 ✨

Check out the 360 degree image on our Disney World 360 degree page by clicking or tapping here.