Collaboration focuses on eradicating cervical cancer

MIAMI, Fla. – The World Health Organization (WHO) is joining forces with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami in a mission to eradicate cervical cancer.

For years, Sylvester has worked with community partners to create novel outreach programs in underserved communities, officials at the center said.

“The significance of this collaboration speaks to ongoing work the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami and the WHO have done over a number of years to advance opportunities for cervical cancer screening, treatment and vaccination,” said Dr. Erin Kobetz, Associate Director for Population Science and Cancer Disparity and Program Co-Leader, Cancer Control Research Program at Sylvester.

Kobetz said rates of cervical cancer in South Florida are higher than what would be expected, and higher than what is seen in other areas of the country.

The ongoing efforts are part of WHO’s commitment to eradicate cervical cancer by 2030.