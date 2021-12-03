74º
NFL Football player helps fund a new training center at Miami school

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

A former athlete at Christopher Columbus High School, now a player with the NFL, gives school donation that leads to new athletic training center.

MIAMI, Fla. – He is a former athlete at Christopher Columbus High School. CJ Henderson played football at the school in 2017 and he’s now 23 years old.

He’s a cornerback for the Carolina Panthers.

Thomas Kruczek, president of Christopher Columbus High School, said that Henderson donated a transformative financial gift, which allowed the school to renovate its training room.

On Friday, the brand new athletic training center at the high school officially opened its doors after Henderson donated $250,000.

“It means the world to me just to give back to my old stomping grounds where I grew up at and I went to school at,” Henderson said.

The Henderson Family Athletic Center includes areas for evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation, Including whirlpools for hydra-therapy, massage chairs and training tables.

“We’ve got about 1,000 student athletes here at Columbus so our athletes will be using this and thinking about CJ every day,” Kruczek said.

Henderson, his family, school administration, students and other donors were at the center Friday to cut a ribbon to officially open its doors.

