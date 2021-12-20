Thinking about bringing your holiday cheer through song? 5 tips for caroling

With Monday marking five days before Christmas as well as “Go Caroling Day,” don’t be surprised if you hear a little more music than normal around the neighborhood -- not only on Monday, but for the rest of the week.

So, what if you want to get into the spirit of things, and join any carolers you see walking through the neighborhood?

If that’s something on your mind, here are five tips before warming up those vocal cords.

1. You’ll want to be respectful of other people’s time.

When you’re going caroling, choose times of the evening or day that don’t interfere with activities such as dinner time or bed time.

In addition, if you get the sense that a neighbor isn’t in the mood to hear caroling at the moment, politely wish them well and walk away.

2. Sing generic holiday songs.

Not everyone celebrates the same holidays, so don’t just sing songs about Christmas. Winter-themed songs such as “Let it Snow” or “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” are some good examples.

3. Know the words.

It would be a little silly if you were seen mumbling the lyrics, right?

“Silent Night” would definitely have a whole new meaning if you forgot the words. If need be, bring lyrics with you to make sure you can belt out the music and spread true holiday cheer to others.

4. Keep it short.

Remember, this is just an occasion to bring some joy and positivity to neighbors or others. It’s not a full-fledged concert.

Keep it short, so that way, you don’t lose the audience and also so that you can move on and bring carols to others in the limited time you have.

5. Dress appropriately.

Whether it’s cold outside, in the midst of some rain or an unseasonably warm night, it’ll make an even better impression on your audience by either dressing in holiday colors or themes, or at the very least, looking presentable while belting out some fun lyrics.