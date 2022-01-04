Texas city warned of ‘animal rain’ after fish were seen falling from the sky

Just after storms moved through Texarkana, Texas last week, the skies opened up again and rained fish for a few minutes.

If you’re thinking this is a joke, it most certainly is not.

The weather phenomenon is known as “animal rain,” which National Geographic said can happen when critters get swept up in waterspouts and fall down with the raindrops.

Strong winds can also sweep them up. There have been reports all over the world of communities seeing things rain down like frogs, bats, worms, locusts, crabs, snakes and fish, National Geographic reported.

James Audirsch told KTAL that he was working at a car dealership when he and a co-worker heard loud noises. They looked and saw fish falling from the sky.

“There was a loud crack of thunder, and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard,” Audirsch told KTAL. “A fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish! It really is!’ And fish were dropping here and everywhere.”

Audirsch said fish were sprinkled across the parking lot — some as long as 5 inches.

City of Texarkana officials took to social media to address the odd situation, saying”2021 is pulling out all the tricks … including raining fish in Texarkana today. 🌧🐟 And no, this isn’t a joke.

“Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain.

“While it’s uncommon, it happens, as evidenced in several places in Texarkana today. For the sake of everyone, let’s tiptoe into 2022 as quietly as possible. 🤫”

Click here to see the fishy post.

While there are some people joking around, if you search through the post on the city’s Facebook page from Dec. 29, you can see some images captured by people around town who caught the event.