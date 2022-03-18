15 seafood dishes you’ll want to make during Lent

It’s hard to believe that spring is right around the corner, and Lent is here!

For those who celebrate Lent, that means no eating meat on Fridays until Easter is over, which can prove difficult for some if you don’t cook a lot of seafood or vegetarian dishes.

But fret not! We’ve gathered up some very simple and super delicious recipes from around the internet that you’ll want to try over the next few weeks.

Is there anything better than fried fish on a sandwich? Add some tartar sauce and you’ve got a delicious dinner. Don’t like the idea of the honey-lime slaw? Just leave it off!

The best part about a stir fry is that you can add pretty much whatever you want to it. This recipe is a fantastic jumping off point.

We really only included this recipe for the fantastic side dish. Roasted potato salad? Yes, please!

Give us all the crab recipes! Seriously, crab is such a versatile seafood and can be made into so many different things. Obviously, crab cakes are the absolute best, and Maryland’s version takes the cake.

Salmon can handle any kind of seasoning you throw its way, which is why we love it so much. These tuscan flavors (and butter!) sound amazing.

Lemon and seafood is a classic combination, and the best part about this recipe is that you can swap out pretty much any white fish. Cod, halibut or mahi mahi would be perfect.

OK, there is nothing better than fried calamari, but doing it in the air fryer instead? Genius! If you have an air fryer, you know how crunchy food can get in it without being deep fried. That fact that this is a healthier version of fried calamari is amazing.

We had to include some soup recipes in this list. Although making lobster bisque sounds like a daunting task, just follow the recipe and we guarantee you’ll come out with the most amazing homemade soup you’ve ever tried.

Creamy? Check. Garlic? Check. Shrimp? Check. Pasta? Check. Honestly, the name of this recipe just says it all. You have to make this one.

This is another flavor combo that would be fantastic on a salmon filet. Honey and garlic are such a classic combination, so you know this one is going to be good.

The other classic seafood soup we had to include is of course clam chowder, and no one does it better than New England. Grab the oyster crackers, because we’re going to want to eat all of this.

This one all depends on if you like the taste of coconut or not. If you do, you probably already love coconut shrimp. This is a baked recipe, so feel free to make it in your air fryer if you have one. It will get so crispy without being deep fried.

Do we even have to write anything? It’s mac and cheese and lobster -- this one is a no-brainer.

If you’re looking for a healthier seafood dish to make (sorry, mac and cheese!), this one is for you.

See you later, P.F. Changs, we’re making our own lettuce wraps from here on out. The best part about this recipe is that you can easily sub out the shrimp for chicken once Lent is over with, too.