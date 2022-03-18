Do I still need to wear a mask on a plane?

After the past couple years of living through a global pandemic, it seems as though most of us are itching to get in some good travel time.

Whatever travel means to you -- going somewhere domestic or internationally -- if you’re looking at flying somewhere, you might be wondering what the requirements are, currently, regarding face masks.

As of March 10, the Transportation Security Administration said it would extend its security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs through April 18.

What does that mean for you now?

From the moment you walk into an airport, you will be required to wear a mask -- that means the entire time you spend in any airports and on any airplanes.

TSA stated it is following the guidelines per the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What about after April 18?

In short, it depends. During the next month, the CDC will “work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” according to TSA.

The administration added that any revised framework will be based on COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national date and the latest science.

Basically, depending on the outlook in the next month, there is a real potential for masks to no longer be required after April 18.

The best way to stay up to date on the latest mask mandates while flying is to check back to TSA’s website, where regular updates are made regarding COVID-19 and travel.