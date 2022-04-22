Tired of Wordle? Try one of these knock-off games that are pretty fun, too

Just like all great fads, the general population begins to lose interest and all that’s left are the die-hard fans.

When Wordle came on the scene at the beginning of the new year, it felt like exactly what we all needed, but it’s been a few months, and some of the hype has now gone away.

One of the best things to come out of the Wordle hype, however, are all the fun off-shoot games that sort of follow the same rules as Wordle. From figuring out four words at once to guessing a country’s flag, there is truly a game for everyone.

The main complaint of Wordle is that you can only play it once a day, so Wheeldle lets you play as many word puzzles as you want. There are no limits.

Want to play Wordle, but four words at a time? Welcome to Quordle! This is for die-hard Wordle fans. It can be pretty overwhelming at times, but it’s still pretty fun if you get all four words correct.

If you are a fan of Sudoku and Wordle, then this version of the game is perfect for you. It’s super challenging (I had to give up because I was getting so frustrated), but it’s fun for those who love a good challenge.

Just like the name suggests, this is Wordle but for people who may have more colorful language. Get ready to giggle to yourself as you try to think of every lewd word under the sun.

This is a version of Wordle that I actually play every day now. Instead of guessing a five-letter word, you guess the name of a song as quickly as possible. You get second-long hints, and it’s pretty surprising just how many songs you can recognize by just a single second of the song.

Is geography more of your thing? Worldle gives you the outline of a country and you have to guess what country it is. It’s simple, but so fun.

This is the same thing as the geography version of Worldle, but with flags! This is slightly harder because like, who actually studies flags?

Swifties, this one is for you! You get to guess words that are associated with the world of Taylor Swift. Think of words like “scarf,” “red” and “enchanted.” If you have no idea why those three words are associated with Swift, don’t play this game.

Out of any of these suggestions I’ve mentioned on this list, Nerdle seems to be the most popular, after Wordle itself. That’s because Nerdle is for the math nerds out there. There are a lot of rules, so if this is something that seems up your alley, check it out here.