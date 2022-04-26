Photos: Russian forces turn attention to eastern regions, cities in Ukraine

In recent days, it seems the primary target of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been on the country’s eastern regions.
Heavy fighting has taken place in the regions of Donetsk and Lukansk, with attacks taking place in cities such as Avdiivka, Popasna, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka.
Meanwhile, countries continue to offer additional aid, with Japan agreeing to provide food and medicine in a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.
Below are some photos from Getty Images, illustrating what’s been going on this week overseas:
Warning: Lots of these photos are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.