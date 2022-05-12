Photos: Ukrainians try to heal as war with Russia continues

Halyna Moisenko rushes forward to press her face against the coffin ahead of the funeral of her son Olexandr Moisenko at the Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison church on May 10, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Senior Sergeant Olexandr Moisenko served as a combat medic and died in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

As the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of slowing, Ukrainians across their country try to heal as they bury the dead and salvage what is left of villages, towns and cities that have been destroyed by Russians.

The city of Mariupol is currently dealing with Russian forces.

An adviser to the Mariupol mayor said Wednesday that Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city.

The adviser, Petro Andriushchenko, said there were few apartment buildings fit to live in after the weeks of bombardment and very little food or drinking water.

Andriushchenko said some residents who have remained in the city are cooperating with the Russian occupying forces in exchange for food.

Meanwhile, the U.N.’s human rights chief says her office has found that Russian forces and affiliated armed groups are responsible for most civilian deaths during the war in Ukraine.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the “vast majority” of civilian casualties have been caused by the use of explosive weapons, including heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes.

Ad

“According to our information, while such incidents can be attributed to both parties to the conflict, most of these casualties appear attributable to the Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups,” Bachelet told a special session of the Human Rights Council on Thursday.

The war is now in its 11th week, and there are little to no signs that it will be over any time soon.

Here are some photos, below, that illustrate the latest happenings overseas.

Members of the Ukrainian military receive treatment for concussions and light injuries from Ukrainian military medics at a frontline field hospital on May 10, 2022 in Popasna, Ukraine. Russia's assault on Ukraine has now largely focused on the country's Donbas region, an area that includes two self-declared republics that Russia has supported since 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his May 9th address commemorating Russia's World War II victory, did not signal an escalation of his war aims, but made several references to the Donbas region, saying that Russian forces there were "defending the Motherland." (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

An honour guard stands to attention near the coffins during the joint funerals of Olexandr Moisenko and Sergiy Turpetko in the Field of Mars at Lychakiv cemetery on May 10, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Senior Sergeant Olexandr Moisenko served as a combat medic and died in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Sergiy Turpetko was born in Lysychansk and died near the Golden Luhansk region of Ukraine. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Olexandr Shpak reaches up to his fiancée Valeria Karpova as she prepares to depart in a coach for Krakow from a major transport hub on May 10, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. The couple from Mykolaiv in South East Ukraine, are engaged but yet to marry, with Valeria heading to live with family in Poland. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Lyubov Kostina checks on her niece Maryna Ponomareva, 5, as the child recovers in a hospital a week after losing her left leg above the knee when her home was shelled on May 09, 2022 in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Her mother, Natalia Ponomareva, (41), who was also seriously injured, said that Russian forces shelled the house in their frontline village of Vysokopilla on May 2 in the Kherson Oblast region of southern Ukraine. She said the family escaped while still under fire to a Ukrainian army checkpoint and were then transported north to different hospitals. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

In this aerial view, A Ukrainian Army tank moves to drive over an infantryman during a training exercise on May 09, 2022 near Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Infantry soldiers learned scenarios to survive when potentially confronted with a Russian tank closing in at close range. The frontline with Russian troops lies only 70km to the south in Kherson Oblast, most of which is controlled by Russia. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

\Anya, 71, heats water for coffee as adopted cats wait for lunch in her village which was until recently occupied by Russian forces in Kherson Oblast on May 08, 2022 in Kochubeivka, Ukraine. She and her husband Misha have been caring for many of the village pets, which were abandoned when half the population fled the fighting. Most of the Kherson Oblast region fell to Russia shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion, as Russia sought to create an overland corridor from Crimea to separatist-held areas in the east. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A Ukrainian Army tank moves towards a frontline position on May 07, 2022 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces exchanged fire with Russian troops in Kherson Oblast, which fell to Russia shortly after the February 24 invasion, as the Russian military sought to create an overland corridor from Crimea to separatist-held areas in the east. Most of Kherson Oblast remains Russian-occupied. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Tetiana Chernenko, 50, observes a huge crater made by an air bomb, on May 10, 2022 in Sloboda-Kukharivska, Ukraine. The towns around Kyiv are continuing a long road to what they hope is recovery, following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Ukraine's capital. As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

All photos copyright Getty Images. With information from The Associated Press.