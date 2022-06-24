83º

Share with us your 2022 graduate!

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Let's go graduates! (Pexels.)

Alexa, play “Graduation (Friends Forever) by Vitamin C!

Just kidding...but really, we want to celebrate all those that graduated in 2022 this year.

There’s no doubt that getting through school the past few years has been a challenge. From taking classes online to rolling with the punches of COVID-19 outbreaks in classrooms, these graduates have gone above and beyond.

So if you have a recent graduate in your life, give them a shout out on the form below. Post a photo of them in their cap and gown, and of course, write something nice.

It doesn’t matter if they graduated pre-K, high school, college or just became a doctor, we want to celebrate ALL of the graduates of 2022. Throw those caps in the air, y’all!

You can submit your photo of your graduate in the form below.

