This is how you can stream Lollapalooza 2022 from the comfort of your couch

General view during Lollapalooza Festival 2011 at Grant Park on August 7, 2011 in Chicago, United States. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Redferns)

It’s hot out this summer, so we don’t blame you for not hopping on the first flight to Chicago so you can stand in the middle of the hot city at a music festival surrounded by Gen Zers.

However, if you love music and still don’t want to miss out, Hulu is streaming select acts from the festival. Instead of sweating profusely in Grant Park, you can now sit on your couch in air conditioning and watch the fun from home.

The streaming experience begins Thursday, July 28 and goes until Sunday, July 31. As long as you have a Hulu subscription, you are good to watch!

On Thursday, you will be able to stream acts like The Wombats, Tove Lo and headliner Metallica.

Friday-Sunday, Hulu will stream a lot more acts since there are more performances on those days.

Friday, you can watch Tinashe, Machine Gun Kelly and others.

Saturday, you can watch Dashboard Confessional, Wallows and headliner Kygo.

Ad

Sunday, you watch Banks, Beach Bunny, J. Hope and others.

Unfortunately, big headliners like Dua Lipa, Green Day and Doja Cat won’t be streaming.