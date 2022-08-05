See the dramatic increase in gas prices near you

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sigh.

Just as the summer months featured gas prices that were going down, they have since gone back up this fall.

How much have they gone up?

See below for a chart to see just how much in your area.

After gas went above $5 a gallon for much of the country earlier this summer, some states saw gas go toward $3 a gallon in September.

But now, the national average of gas is back to being near $4 a gallon.

Time will tell if the trend will continue as the holidays draw near.

But the higher prices have brought understandable moans and groans around the country.