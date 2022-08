The phrase “another day, another dollar” has special meaning on this day.

Monday is National Dollar Day, an occasion dedicated to celebrating the $1 dollar bill that as of 2019 had 12.4 billion in circulation across the United States.

But have you really STUDIED the dollar bill and all the neat history and features of it?

If you have, you’ll likely do really good on the quiz below.

If not, try the quiz anyway to learn about the dollar bill’s rich history.