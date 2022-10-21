Six wives of King Henry VIII take the stage in South Florida

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak.

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak.

It’s a celebration of girl power like you’ve never seen before.

The women are turning history on its head in a cheeky way and Local 10 News got to speak to one of the leading ladies to get the dish on what to expect.

The queens are taking over South Florida this month to kick off the new Broadway season.

The new musical, “SIX,” is an inspirational tale from the six wives.

King Henry is best known for his six marriages that ended in tragedy, but the women are taking that heartbreak and turning it into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.

“A lot of the narrative out there is through the eyes of the king, and now these girls get to reclaim their stories and tell their herstory. It’s a pop concert,” said Storm Lever, who portrays Anne Boleyn, in the show.

The cast is all women and so is the band.

Lever’s character, Boleyn, was the second wife of King Henry VIII and was beheaded.

“Anne Boleyn in the show is the snarky, sassy, silly queen,” Lever said.

Lever said the cast of the show is diverse.

“They don’t typically look like the women that are cast in these roles,” she said. “Our cast is the first cast of SIX that the entire principal cast is all women of color. All POCs, and I think that’s a beautiful retelling.”

Winning 23 awards, including a Tony for best original score, the musical has everyone losing their heads.

“You get to leave feeling that everyone is worthy, everyone is empowered, everyone has a story to tell,” Lever said.

You can catch “SIX,” the musical this weekend at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and then at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts starting on Oct. 25 through Oct. 30.