Report: These were most popular dog and cat names in 2022

Did you get a dog or cat this year and spend hours trying to come up with the most creative name for it?

You probably weren’t alone.

Coming up with the right name for a dog or cat is often not the easiest task given how many great ones are out there, but there were some more popular than others, according to a recent report by Rover.

Citing a database of over a million pet parents, Rover came up with a list of the top dog and cat names of 2022.

As a disclaimer, this isn’t our list.

It’s just what Rover said it found, and we must admit, there are some pretty creative ones on the list!

Here is a list of Rover’s top dog and cat names in 2022.

Click or tap here to find the full report on dog names.

Click or tap here to find the full report on cat names.

Dogs

The most common boy dog names according to the report were:

1. Max; 2. Charlie; 3. Cooper; 4. Buddy; 5. Milo; 6. Bear; 7. Rocky; 8. Duke; 9. Tucker; 10. Jack.

The most common girl dog names according to the report were:

1. Bella; 2. Luna; 3. Lucy; 4. Daisy; 5. Lily; 6. Zoe; 7. Lola; 8. Sadie; 9. Bailey; 10. Molly.

The top trending dog names of 2022 according to the report were:

1. Fezco; 2. Cassini; 3. Mossberg; 4. Mirabel; 5. Kyna; 6. Mommy; 7. Monka; 8. Tohru; 9. Frederico; 10. Beige

Noteworthy

The report said that Royal Family-inspired names such as Lilibet, William, Lili, Elizabeth, Jubilee, Diana, Archie and Meghan Barkle were trending up.

In terms of names inspired by musicians, Bieber, Spears and Jlo, Doja Cat, Jimin and Styles trended up, according to the report.

COVID-inspired names such as Rona and Fauci trended way down, the report said.

When it comes to television-inspired names, the report said Squidward, Ted Lasso and Anna Delvey were popular.

People also loved to name pets after food and drinks, according to the report. Hotspot, Sashimi, Patrami, Yerba, Calzone, Bologna, Feta, Paneer, Doritos and Taco Bella were popular choices.

Top sports-inspired names according to the report were Shohei, Lamb, Klay, Steph, Gio, Weston and Reyna.

Cats

The most common boy cat names according to the report were:

1. Oliver; 2. Leo; 3. Milo; 4. Charlie; 5. Max; 6. Simba; 7. Jack; 8. Loki; 9. Ollie; 10. Jasper.

The most common girl cat names according to the report were:

1. Luna; 2. Bella; 3. Lily 4. Lucy; 5. Nala; 6. Kitty; 7. Chloe; 8. Stella; 9. Zoe; 10. Lola.

The top trending cat names of 2022 according to the report were:

1. Hella; 2. Yoongi; 3. Crescent; 4. Finnian; 5. Haiku; 6. Hocus Pocus.

Noteworthy

Top music-inspired names according to the report were Eilish, Cardi, Ciara, Donna, Billie and James and Miley Cyrus.

TV-themed names that were popular according to the report were Alex Trebek, Mr. Feeny, George R.R. Meowtin, George Costanza and Gandalf the Gray.

Cat names inspired by technology according the report were Sim, Data, Zoom, Cortana, Sony, Holmes and Elizabeth.

There were also cats named after popular travel destinations, according to the report. Trending names were Brazil, Osaka, Miami, Beijing, Toronto, Bali, Bombay, Paris, Berlin and Tokyo.

Which one of these are your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.