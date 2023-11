What are deadlines for 2023 holiday shipping?

With holiday celebrations such as Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa around the corner, time is running out to send packages or gifts through the mail to loved ones.

But what exactly are the latest dates one can do so?

Here’s an outline of deadlines to ship packages so they get to loved ones in time for holiday celebrations, according to the United States Postal Service.

Domestic shipping for lower 48 states

Product/Service Date USPS Ground Advantage Dec. 16 First-Class Mail Dec. 17 Priority Mail Dec. 18 Priority Mail Express Dec. 20

Shipping dates for Alaska and Hawaii

State First-Class Mail Priority Mail Priority Mail Express USPS Ground Advantage Alaska Dec. 16 Dec. 188 Dec. 20 Dec. 16 Hawaii Dec. 16 Dec. 17 Dec. 20 Dec. 16

Shipping dates for international mail

Area First-Class Package Priority mail Priority Mail Express Global Express Africa Nov. 29 Nov. 29 Dec. 6 Dec. 15 Asia/Pacific Rim Dec. 6 Dec. 6 Dec. 13 Dec. 15 Australia/New Zealand Dec. 6 Dec. 6 Dec. 13 Dec. 15 Canada Dec. 6 Dec. 6 Dec. 13 Dec. 15 Caribbean Dec. 6 Dec. 6 Dec. 13 Dec. 15 Central & South America Nov. 29 Nov. 29 Dec. 6 Dec. 15 Europe Dec. 6 Dec. 6 Dec. 13 Dec. 15 Mexico Dec. 6 Dec. 6 Dec. 13 Dec. 15 Middle East Dec. 6 Dec. 6 Dec. 13 Dec. 15

Military mail

This article was initially published in 2022. It has since been updated for 2023.