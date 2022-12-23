Don’t miss the best of Solutionaries special for 2022!

The Best Solutions of 2022 will air on Monday, Dec. 26.

Throughout the year, there were several topics that were on the minds of people, such as school safety, dangerous drivers and medicine.

The creative thinkers and problem-solvers in your communities are working to improve things. Our solutions-based stories are produced to highlight what’s right in society, not what’s wrong!

We are excited to bring you six of the best solutions-based stories of the year! And what a year it was!

On Monday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. ET, we will present the Best Solutions of 2022, a recap of a variety of Solutionaries episodes throughout the year.

We found people solving problems all over the country in many different ways.

Some work tirelessly to make our children safer at school. Others get creative to ensure everyone has enough to eat. Some of our solutions keep roads safer, and others help you figure out how to recharge your body better. And believe it or not, we found solutions for the tiny killer, the brain-eating amoeba!

Solutionaries is a production of the news teams at Graham Media Group stations KPRC-Houston, WDIV-Detroit, KSAT-San Antonio, WKMG-Orlando, WJXT/WCWJ-Jacksonville, and WSLS-Roanoke.

On Solutionaries, we’re highlighting the creative thinkers and doers who are working to make the world a better place.

