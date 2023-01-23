Why Fox might have a $375 million conundrum with impending Tom Brady deal

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Fox Sports broadcaster Greg Olsen speak during pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers might have shed light on a breakout star, but it had nothing to do with players or coaches on the field.

Instead, the breakout star in front of millions was in the booth, where many observers felt current Fox lead analyst Greg Olsen had a brilliant performance breaking down San Francisco’s 19-12 win over Dallas.

Fox no doubt may have found a hidden gem, but there’s one problem.

Olsen is supposed to be a placeholder for legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to be the lead analyst for whenever he decides to retire.

Brady still has yet to retire, but given what Olsen has done in his first year alongside new lead play-by-play man Kevin Burkhart, Brady might want to hurry up and get in the booth as fast as possible.

In one tweet, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said, “Greg Olsen is fantastic calling NFL games weekly. Aspire to get where he is. Prepared. Timely. Smart. Teaches. Story tells. Don’t make it about him but about the game. Tremendous.”

In another tweet, NFL reporter Albert Breer commented, “I know Tom Brady will come in at $37.5 million per at some point, and he’s gonna be on Fox’s A team, obviously, because of it. But Greg Olsen’s done freaking awesome in his first year on the big games, and doesn’t deserve a demotion.”

Mike Golic, Jr., a former NFL player, former broadcaster with ESPN, current podcast host and college football analyst, commented on Twitter that, “Greg Olsen dominating on the big stage.”

Even Awful Announcing, a site that often criticizes analysts, heaped praise on Olsen during the game in a tweet.

Olsen’s star figures to rise even more, given it’s Fox’s turn to broadcast the Super Bowl this year.

If Olsen wows millions more on that broadcast like he has so far this season, people might be saying “Tom who?” when Brady decides he’s finally ready for the booth.