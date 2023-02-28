83º

LIVE

Features

Is there a problem in your community that needs a solution? Our team wants to hear from you!

Our Solutionaries team wants to do a better job of serving you

Jeremy Allen, Special Content Producer

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Solutionaries
Tiles for Click 2 Watch Live Page (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

In the past months, our Solutionaries team has highlighted creative thinkers and doers around the country working to create a positive impact.

Whether it’s been health, environmental, police, housing or inflation issues, we’ve consulted experts and explored answers to problems that affect so many each day.

As was the case with previous episodes, we need your feedback.

Do you have issues in your life and simply can’t find the answers? Are community issues bothering you? Let us help.

Take a moment and leave us a note.

We might not have the answers ourselves, but we will connect you with those who do! Our Solutionaries team can’t wait to help your day get better.

Visit SolutionariesNetwork.com for more.

To listen to the latest Solutionaries podcast episodes, search and subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts, or listen in the player below:

LISTEN ON: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Pandora

Solutionaries is a production of the news teams at Graham Media Group stations KPRC-Houston, WDIV-Detroit, KSAT-San Antonio, WKMG-Orlando, WJXT/WCWJ-Jacksonville, and WSLS-Roanoke.

Graham Media Group 2023

About the Authors:

email

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email