Report: Here is projected cost of owning a dog in 2023

A dog might often be a man’s best friend, but owning a furry companion can also be an enemy for your savings account.
Just how much does it cost to own a dog in 2023?
One recently released report from Rover estimates just how much you need to save up for dog ownership.
The costs are broken down into three different categories.
Upfront costs
These can range from $1,135 to $5,155, according to Rover.
These costs include items or services such as:
- Adoption fees
- Spay or neuter surgery
- Microchip
- Initial vet exam and vaccinations
- Collar or harness
- Leash
- Food bowls
- Waste bags
- Crate
- Bed
- Shampoo and brush
- Stain and odor removers
- Potty pads
- Toys
- Treats
- Basic veterinary care
- Pet license
- Food
Cost of annual essentials
These can range from $610 to $3,555 per year, according to Rover.
These costs include items or services such as:
- Food
- Flea and tick prevention
- Waste bags
- Treats
- Toys
- Annual check-up
Optional extras
These can range from $1,390 to $4,095 per year, according to Rover.
These costs include items or services such as:
- Emergency vet bills
- Dental cleaning
- Wellness vet bills
- Dog boarding
- Dog walking
- Grooming
- Apartment pet deposit
- Pet insurance
- Training session
What are your biggest expenses for a dog? Let us know in the comments below.